Mamata condemns Pahalgam terror attack, says perpetrators must not go unpunished

Kolkata, Apr 22 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday condemned the terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, stating that the "act of violence is utterly reprehensible".

She also said perpetrators must "not go unpunished".

Banerjee extended her condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

"I am deeply anguished by the brutal terrorist attack in the Pahalgam region of Anantnag, Jammu & Kashmir. My heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured," Banerjee posted on X.

"This act of violence is utterly reprehensible and must not go unpunished," she added.

Multiple tourists were killed and at least 20 were injured when terrorists opened fire in a picturesque meadow near Kashmir's Pahalgam town.

The death toll could be more than 20, estimated by a high-ranking official without getting into details.

Armed terrorists came into Baisaran, dubbed ‘mini Switzerland’, and started firing at tourists milling around eateries, taking pony rides or just picnicking and taking in the sights, officials said.

Baisaran, about six kilometres from the resort town of Pahalgam, is an expansive meadow ringed by dense pine forests and mountains and a favourite with tourists and trekkers. PTI SCH BDC