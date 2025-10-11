Mamata condoles death of para commandos from Bengal in J-K operation

Kolkata, Oct 11 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday expressed grief over the death of two para commandos hailing from the state during an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

She also extended condolences to the families of the deceased soldiers.

"Saddened by the martyrdom of two brave para commandos from our West Bengal, who succumbed while braving extreme weather during an anti-terror mission in Anantnag in Jammu & Kashmir," Banerjee wrote on X.

Two soldiers -- Lance Naik Sujoy Ghosh hailing from Birbhum district, and Lance Havildar Palash Ghosh from Murshidabad -- were part of an elite para unit engaged in a high-altitude operation in the Kokernag region of south Kashmir.

Both the soldiers reportedly fell victim to severe weather conditions while conducting a combing operation in the area.

"Salute to our Lance Naik Sujoy Ghosh from Birbhum and Lance Havildar Palash Ghosh from Murshidabad for their exemplary valour, dedication, and supreme sacrifice to defend our country," Banerjee said.

"My heartfelt condolences to their families and friends. Our government will extend all possible support in this hour of grief," she added.

The West Bengal government is expected to coordinate with the Ministry of Defence to ensure that the bodies of the soldiers are brought back to their respective hometowns for funerals with full military honours, a senior bureaucrat said.

The two soldiers had gone missing during a combing operation in Kokernag earlier this week. The operation was launched in the Ahlan Gadole area, following inputs that terrorists were hiding there. The body of one soldier was recovered on Thursday, while another body was found on Friday, officials said, adding that it seems both died due to hypothermia. PTI SCH ACD