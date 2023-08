Mamata Banerjee condoles deaths in Madurai train accident, asks Railways to be more vigilant

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday condoled the deaths due to a blaze in a stationary train in Tamil Nadu's Madurai and asked the Railways to be more vigilant regarding safety.

At least 10 people were "reported dead" in a fire that broke out inside a stationary train compartment in Madurai railway station early on Saturday, the Southern Railway said, adding a gas cylinder "illegally" taken in led to the blaze.

The 'private party coach' with 65 passengers had arrived from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

"Another devastating incident in railways, this time at Madurai (Tamil Nadu) today, involving a massive fire in a train, and leading to at least 9 shocking and tragic deaths and minimally 20 critical injury cases," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"While I convey my condolences to the families of the deceased & pray for the injured, expect that inquires would fix responsibilities soon. May I also urge the railway authorities to be more vigilant and less callous about safety and human lives?" she added.