Mamata condoles demise of hockey legend Vece Paes

Kolkata, Aug 13 (PTI) Condoling the demise of Dr Vece Paes, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said his contributions to hockey and sports medicine will always be remembered.

Paes, a member of the 1972 Munich Olympic Games bronze-winning Indian men's hockey team and father of legendary tennis player Leander Paes, died in Kolkata owing to age-related ailments. He was 80.

"His dedication to hockey and contributions to sports medicine will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, including Leander, his friends, and the members of the many clubs in Kolkata he was associated with," Banerjee posted on X. PTI BSM SOM