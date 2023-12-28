Mamata condoles DMDK chief Vijayakanth's death

Kolkata, Dec 28 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed her grief over the death of DMDK chief and actor Vijayakanth and extended her condolences to the bereaved family.

Advertisment

The DMDK founder-leader passed away in Chennai on Thursday. He was 71.

"Profound condolences at the demise of the veteran public leader, DMDK chief and actor Vijayakanth. He passed away today in Chennai and I express my solidarity with his family, friends and countless admirers. May his soul rest in peace," Banerjee posted on her 'X' handle.

Actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth's death was confirmed by officials of Miot Hospital, where he was admitted for pneumonia and was treated with ventilator support.

Vijayakanth was ill and kept a low profile for the past four to five years. His wife Premalatha formally took over the reins of DMDK on December 14 after she was declared the general secretary at a party meet in Chennai. PTI SCH KK