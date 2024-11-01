Mamata condoles EAC-PM head Bibek Debroy's death, calls him 'scholar of repute'

Kolkata, Nov 1 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over the death of noted economist Bibek Debroy on Friday describing him as a "brilliant son of Bengal and a scholar of repute" Debroy, chairman of Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), died in New Delhi.

Advertisment

"Saddened by the news of the sudden demise of Bibek Debroy, noted economist and Chairman of PM's Economic Advisory Council," Banerjee said in a post on X.

"A brilliant son of Bengal and a scholar of repute, he will be remembered by us," Banerjee said and offered condolences to the bereaved family and friends.

Debroy (69) was an alumnus of Ramakrishna Mission School at Narendrapur near Kolkata and Presidency College in the city.

Advertisment

He was conferred with the Padma Shri award in 2015. PTI SUS NN