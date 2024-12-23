Mamata condoles filmmaker Shyam Benegal's death, offers heartfelt sympathy to family, friends

Kolkata, Dec 23 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday condoled the death of renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal and offered her heartfelt sympathy to his family, friends, and countless admirers.

Describing the 90-year-old Benegal as a "pillar of Indian cinema," Banerjee paid tribute to his immense contribution.

"Saddened by the demise of our iconic filmmaker Shyam Benegal. A pillar of Indian parallel cinema, he was loved and admired by all connoisseurs. My condolences to his family, friends, and followers," she posted on X.

Veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal, who heralded the Indian parallel cinema movement in the 1970s and 1980s with films such as 'Ankur', 'Nishant' and 'Manthan', passed away at Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital due to chronic kidney disease, his daughter Pia Benegal told PTI.

"He passed away at 6.38 pm at Wockhardt Hospital Mumbai Central. He had been suffering from chronic kidney disease for several years but it had gotten very bad. That's the reason for his death," she said.

His films include 'Bhumika', 'Junoon', 'Mandi', 'Suraj Ka Satvaan Ghoda', 'Mammo' and "Sardari Begum", most counted as classics in Hindi cinema.

The director's most recent work was the 2023 biographical 'Mujib: The Making of a Nation'. PTI SCH MNB