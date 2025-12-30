Mamata condoles Khaleda Zia's death

Kolkata, Dec 30 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of former Bangladesh PM Begum Khaleda Zia.

Banerjee said she was a prominent public leader.

"Saddened by the demise of Begum Khaleda Zia, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh and a prominent public leader. I extend my condolences to her family, friends and followers," she posted on X.

The three-time prime minister of Bangladesh breathed her last early Tuesday while receiving treatment at a hospital in Dhaka. She was 80.

Zia, the first female prime minister of Bangladesh, played a major role in restoring democracy in the country after a period of tumultuous military rule. She went on to dominate the country's politics for decades.