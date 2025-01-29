Mamata condoles 'pilgrim deaths' at Kumbh Mela, advocates 'planning and care' for organisers

Kolkata, Jan 29 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, while claiming that "at least 15 pilgrims" succumbed in the early morning stampede-like situation at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, offered her condolences to the bereaved families.

Banerjee while taking to her X handle stated that her experiences of organising the annual Gangasagar Mela in Bengal warrant "maximal planning and care" to handle huge assemblies such as the Kumbh.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh, which has claimed at least 15 innocent lives. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved pilgrim families. My learning from our Gangasagar Mela is that planning and care must be maximal in matters relating to pilgrims' lives in vast assemblies of people. Prayers for the departed souls," she wrote.

Multiple people were killed and many injured in a stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh early Wednesday as crores of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

However, officials are yet to confirm the exact number of casualties on account of the tragedy. PTI SMY SCH MNB