Mamata congratulates Bengal shooter Abhinav Shaw for clinching gold at shooting event

Kolkata, Aug 21 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday congratulated young shooter Abhinav Shaw from Asansol for clinching gold in the junior air rifle category at the 16th Asian Shooting Championship held in Kazakhstan.

In a post on X, Banerjee lauded Abhinav's achievement, calling it a proud moment for Bengal.

"Our Abhinav Shaw from Asansol has brought glory to Bengal by winning a gold medal in the junior air rifle category at the 16th Asian Shooting Championship held in Kazakhstan," she wrote on X.

Banerjee extended her heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the young athlete, along with warm regards to his family and supporters.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations, best wishes and affection to Abhinav. I also congratulate his parents, family, and friends. I wish Abhinav all success in the future," the post added. PTI SCH MNB