Mamata congratulates Hasina on winning elections in Bangladesh

Sagar Island (WB), Jan 8 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday congratulated Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after her party, the Awami League, won the general elections to form the government for the fifth consecutive time.

"Victory is victory. So, I would like to congratulate Hasina ji, her family and the Awami League. I pray to the Almighty for their betterment and wish her good health," Banerjee said here.

The Awami League won almost 75 per cent of the seats in the just concluded general election there. The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) boycotted the polls.

Of the 4,096 km long India-Bangladesh border, 2,216 km falls in West Bengal. PTI SCH NN