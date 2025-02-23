Mamata congratulates Indian cricket team on 'emphatic' win over Pak in Champions Trophy

Kolkata, Feb 23 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday congratulated the Indian cricket team on their "emphatic" win over arch-rival Pakistan in the Champions Trophy.

"Feeling happy at the emphatic win of our boys today over Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Congratulations to the India Team for the sweeping victory in the prestige match!" Banerjee said in a post on X.

India beat Pakistan by six wickets in a one-sided Champions Trophy clash in Dubai on Sunday to seal a spot in the semifinals.

Chasing a tricky 242, India rode on Kohli's 51st ODI century, Shreyas Iyer's classy 67-ball 56 and Shubman Gill's brilliant start of 46 off 52 balls to overhaul the target with more than seven overs to spare. PTI SCH RBT