Mamata congratulates Indian hockey team for winning bronze in Paris Olympics

Kolkata, Aug 8 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday congratulated the Indian hockey team for winning the bronze medal beating Spain 2-1 in the ongoing Paris Olympics..

"Heartiest congratulations to our men's hockey team for winning the bronze medal in Paris Olympics 2024. India beams with joy at your extraordinary achievement. Your relentless dedication and unwavering hard work fill our hearts with boundless pride. Wish you all the very best in all your future endeavours," she posted on X.

The Indian men's hockey team clinched its second successive bronze medal in the Olympic Games after beating Spain 2-1 in the third-position playoff match in Paris on Thursday.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (30th, 33rd minute) scored a brace for India, while Spain's only goal was scored by captain Marc Miralles in the 18th minute from a penalty stroke. PTI SCH RG