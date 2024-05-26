Mamata congratulates KKR for winning IPL trophy

Kolkata, May 26 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday congratulated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for winning their third IPL trophy.

"Kolkata Knight Riders' win has brought about an air of celebration all across Bengal. I would like to personally congratulate the players, the support staff and the franchise for their record breaking performance in this season of the IPL," Banerjee posted on X.

"Wishing for more such enchanting victories in the years to come," she added.

KKR lifted their third IPL title beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in the final at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Sunday evening. PTI SCH MNB