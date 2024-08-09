Mamata congratulates Muhammad Yunus for taking charge of Bangladesh's interim govt

Kolkata, Aug 9 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday congratulated Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus on taking charge of the interim government in Bangladesh.

The Trinamool Congress supremo further expressed hope that the ongoing crisis in the neighbouring country would end and peace would soon be restored.

"My sincere congratulations and best wishes to Professor Muhammad Yunus and those who have taken up their duties in Bangladesh. Hopefully, our relationship with them will improve further," Banerjee posted on X.

"I wish for Bangladesh's development, peace, progress and betterment of people from all walks of life. My best wishes to everyone from students, youth, workers, farmers and women there," she added.

"Hopefully, the crisis will end soon and peace will return. Let peace come back to this world of love of yours and mine. If our neighbouring country does well, we will also be doing well," she added.

Muhammad Yunus, 84, took the oath of office of Chief Advisor of Bangladesh's interim government. PTI SCH ACD