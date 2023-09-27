Mamata congratulates shooter Sift Kaur Samra on winning gold at Asian Games

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday congratulated shooter Sift Kaur Samra for winning gold at the ongoing 19th Asian Games in China.

Samra bagged gold in the women's 50m rifle 3 position event on Day 4 of the Asian Games in China's Hangzhou.

Banerjee also congratulated the Indian women's team of shooters for winning gold in the 25m pistol event.

"India's flag on the 4th day of the 19th Asian Games continues to fly high with its fifth gold and a total medal tally of 19! Heartfelt congratulations to shooter Sift Kaur Samra for winning the gold medal in the individual 50m rifle 3 position event. Applause to Ashi Chouksey for bagging bronze in the same event," she posted on X.

"Extremely proud of the shooting team of Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan and Esha Singh for winning gold in the women's 25m pistol event," the CM said.

"Best wishes to Indian women's team members Ashi Chouksey, Manini Koushik and Sift Kaur Samra for clinching the Silver medal in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions team shooting event," Banerjee added.

The CM also congratulated the Indian team consisting of Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Gurjoat Khangura, and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka for winning the team bronze in the men's skeet event.