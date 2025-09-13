Mamata congratulates Sushila Karki on taking oath as Nepal's PM

Kolkata, Sep 13 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday congratulated Sushila Karki on taking oath as the prime minister of an interim government in Nepal, and said she looks forward to nurturing the deep-rooted ties of friendship and cooperation as the neighbour of the Himalayan country.

Karki, former chief justice of Nepal, on Friday night became the country’s first woman prime minister to lead an interim government, ending days of political uncertainty after the K P Sharma Oli dispensation was forced to quit in the face of a nationwide agitation triggered by a social media ban.

"I extend my best wishes to the Right Honourable Mrs. Sushila Karki on her assumption of office as the Prime Minister of the Interim Government of Nepal. West Bengal has borders with Nepal, and close people-to-people relations. We look forward to nurturing of the deep-rooted ties of friendship and cooperation as neighbours." Banerjee posted on X.

President Ramchandra Paudel administered the oath of office to Karki, 73, on Friday evening, three days after Oli resigned from the prime minister's post. PTI PNT BDC