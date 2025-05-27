Mamata congratulates Tejashwi, wife on birth of their second child

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday paid a visit to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and his wife Rajshri at the hospital where the couple's second child, a baby boy, was born.She congratulated the RJD leader and his wife.

The Trinamool Congress supremo also congratulated RJD chief and former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav and his entire family on the occasion.

"Delighted to share in the joy of Tejashwi Yadav and Rajshri Yadav as they welcome a beautiful baby boy. My warmest wishes and heartfelt blessings to them, to Lalu Ji, and the entire family. It was a pleasure to meet them today. Seeing both mother and child in good health brought immense happiness," she posted on X.

"I have known for some time that Rajshri had been in Kolkata, and Tejashwi had shared the news of the baby's arrival with me last evening. I promised I would visit, and today I did, with affection and blessings in my heart. May this little one be a harbinger of good fortune and hope for the family," she said.

Speaking to the media outside the hospital, Banerjee said, this is very good news. Lalu ji and Rabri ji are here, and they are also very happy.

"I wish peace and happiness to the family of Tejashwi. Elections are also approaching in Bihar, I wish him the best of luck. My best wishes are with Tejaswhi," she said.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar assembly and his wife were on Tuesday blessed with a baby boy at a private hospital in the city.