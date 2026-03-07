Mamata congratulates UPSC qualifiers from Bengal

Kolkata, Mar 7 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday congratulated candidates from the state who cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2025.

She said 11 aspirants trained at the government-run Satyendra Nath Tagore Civil Services Study Centre secured places in the final merit list, with nearly half of them being women.

In an X post, Banerjee said, "Happy to share one piece of excellent news on the eve of International Women's Day: our government-trained candidates from West Bengal have fared very well in the prestigious UPSC civil service examinations 2025, and, among them, our girls have secured about half of the coveted top berths as per the just-published results." She congratulated the successful candidates and their families and wished other aspirants success in future attempts.

"Congratulations and best wishes to the successful candidates, their parents/guardians and teachers, and best wishes to all aspirants for future attempts. We are happy that we could provide highly subsidised coaching support to the candidates from our Satyendra Nath Tagore Civil Services Study Centre. In our time, we set up this institute, and I am feeling proud," she said.

According to the chief minister, 11 candidates trained at the centre secured ranks in the final merit list of the examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

"11 candidates trained with our centre have secured top places in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 Final Merit List. Nearly 50% of them are girls," Banerjee said.

The successful candidates include Diksha Rai (40), Akash Kumar Rai (279), Vaishna Biswas (367), Goutam Thakuri (432), Debjyoti Halder (443), Debabrata Pramanik (467), S Nived Kumar (486), Mohsina Bano (648), Juhi Das (649), Kirti Chowdhury (760) and Anniela Sherpa (893), she added.

"They received our state government coaching and have brought laurels to West Bengal by securing impressive ranks... They are likely to enter IAS, IPS and other premier services," Banerjee said.

The chief minister also noted that several other candidates from West Bengal cleared the all-India examination.

"Our encouragement and constant care have inspired our youth, and this achievement will, in turn, encourage many more to aspire for All-India competitive examinations from West Bengal," she said.

"Kudos to these bright boys and girls for their achievements. The Government of West Bengal is with you!" Banerjee added. PTI SCH ACD