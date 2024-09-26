Mamata criticises DVC for releasing water without notifying her govt

Kolkata, Sep 26 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday again criticised the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for allegedly releasing more water without notifying her government.

Banerjee expressed concern over the relentless rainfall in the state, coupled by DVC's unchecked release of water.

"Today it rained heavily, and yesterday the DVC released another 25,000 cusecs of water without informing us. They did not communicate through our sources. I am worried about what will happen if the rain does not stop in the next three days," she added.

She has repeatedly asserted that the floods are primarily man-made, caused by the unnecessary water discharge from DVC dams.

In response, the Union Power Ministry stated that all procedures were followed in releasing water from the DVC dams, denying the chief minister's claims that the discharges were responsible for the flooding in the state.

Recently, Banerjee sent two consecutive letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging his intervention in the flood situation and requesting the release of funds.