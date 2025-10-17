Mamata defends Bengal’s safety record, blames opposition for attempting to divide people

Kolkata, Oct 17 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday accused the BJP of attempting to divide people by spreading misinformation during elections, and asserted that the state is one of the safest in the country.

Speaking at a Kali Puja inauguration at Janbazar here, Banerjee said some people visit the state only during elections and make false claims about law and order to malign its image.

"There are some who only come when elections are near. They spread lies and try to divide people. You say Bengal is not safe, but don’t people move freely and safely across the state?" Banerjee asked.

Citing the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data that ranked Kolkata as the safest Metro city, she said, "Ask yourself honestly — what is your own experience? People here live in peace and harmony." Referring to the recent case of alleged rape of a student in Durgapur, the chief minister said, "I don’t want a single incident to occur. But if something happens, we act immediately. There are many cases in other states where victims and their families do not even get justice." Without naming the BJP directly, Banerjee accused opposition parties of conspiring against the state by moving court to invalidate jobs given to eligible candidates.

"There are people who go to court and try to take away jobs of educated youth. But we work for the people, and they cannot stop us. We must defeat their agenda," she said.

Her remarks came in the backdrop of court orders cancelling recruitment of several teaching and non-teaching staff following petitions against alleged irregularities by state recruitment panels.

At another Kali Puja event at Girish Park Five Star Sporting Club, Banerjee accused political opponents of using fake images and photoshopped content to spread misinformation.

"They spread lies, take part in photo sessions, but are never with the people. But their propaganda fails because the public can see through fake narratives," she said.

Taking a veiled dig at recent visits by BJP leaders to the state, Banerjee said, "They come in droves during elections and bring outsiders into localities to push their agenda. We must not fall for their machinations." Referring to the preaching of Swami Vivekananda who always spoke about Bharat's unique unity in diversity theme, the CM said, "Bengal exemplifies the tradition of universal brotherhood where festivals from Durga Puja, Kali Puja, Diwali, Chhat, Christmas, Gangasagar and Eid are celebrated with equal enthusiasm." "Religion means humanity, religion does not mean dividing people and spreading hatred," she said.

Urging people to follow safety norms during Diwali and Kali Puja celebrations, Banerjee appealed to organisers and citizens to follow firecracker guidelines to avoid mishaps.

"Let our celebrations not turn into mourning for someone else. Please cooperate with the administration," she said.

At another inauguration at Shakespeare Sarani, she handed over compensation to victims of the recent floods in south Bengal and parts of north Bengal, including Kalimpong and Mirik. Compensation for affected families in north Bengal was distributed via video conferencing in Darjeeling.

She also announced government jobs for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the disaster. PTI SUS MNB