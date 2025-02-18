Mamata denies links with Bangla terrorists, challenges BJP to prove charge

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday dismissed allegations by the BJP that she and her party, TMC, have links with terrorists and fundamentalists in Bangladesh, stating that she would resign if they could prove such claims.
Addressing the assembly, Banerjee criticised the saffron party legislators for making "baseless remarks" against her and said she would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to complain about such allegations.
"They accused me of hating the Hindu religion and favouring the Muslim League. Do I have to hear all this after so many struggles? They say that I have links with the terrorists of Jammu and Kashmir and Bangladesh. I am saying this in front of the people of West Bengal: If they (BJP) can prove it, I will resign and leave my chief minister's post," the TMC supremo said.
Banerjee said she would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, complaining that his party's MLAs were accusing her of having ties with Bangladeshi fundamentalists without showing any evidence.
"Being the Leader of the Opposition, you made this statement. I will write to the Prime Minister about your allegation, and if I am indeed a terrorist, the PM will inform me. It is better to die than to be falsely accused of terrorism," she said while referring to LoP Suvendu Adhikari's remark accusing her of running the "second Muslim League government" in the state, following Independence.
Adhikari had also alleged that the TMC and its leaders were hand-in-glove with terrorists and fundamentalists of Kashmir and Bangladesh.
"Freedom of speech does not mean inciting hatred or dividing the House. Freedom of speech is not hate speech. You (BJP MLAs) exploit religion for political gains, but we do not," Banerjee said, emphasising her belief in secularism and the peaceful coexistence of all communities.
Referring to the suspension of Adhikari, the chief minister remarked, "He claims he was suspended because he tried to talk about Hinduism. Since when did he become the leader of the Hindu community? Is our religion something so trivial? I never speak about my religion, caste, creed, or community." "Those who talk about Hinduism should know that even I am a Brahmin. I am saying this for the first time. My father took part in the freedom struggle, and it was he who taught me Chandi Path. He instilled in me the importance of loving everyone," she said.
Adhikari and three other BJP MLAs were suspended by the Speaker on Monday for their alleged unruly behaviour in the House, after they, led by Adhikari, went down to the well of the House raising slogans when the Speaker refused to hold a discussion on an adjournment motion regarding the organising of Saraswati Puja.
Banerjee stated that Adhikari's claim that Saraswati Puja was not allowed was false, pointing out that nearly 3-4 crore Saraswati Pujas were held across the state, and criticised him for tarnishing the image of her, West Bengal, and the Hindu religion based on just one isolated incident.
She also charged the BJP with using religion for political gains.
Referring to the ongoing tension in Bangladesh, the chief minister highlighted that it was her government's efforts that had ensured peace and harmony in West Bengal amid unrest in the neighbouring country.
"They call me Muslim League. How many Muslims live in West Bengal? We haven't had a census for a long time, but if we estimate, it's around 30-33 per cent. Are you suggesting that they should not eat, study, or prosper, and that we should corner and beat them? If I say everyone should coexist peacefully, is that wrong?" she said.
She also criticised BJP leaders for making "divisive statements and spreading misinformation".
Banerjee accused her critics of using Muslim League in elections to undermine TMC and other parties, warning them to think before speaking, as their "hateful and absurd remarks about a particular religion would be met with backlash from the people".
Banerjee said she watched a video clip on Monday, in which one political leader, during his speech, "repeatedly" targeted her father, asking, "Is this Mamata Banerjee's father's property?" The chief minister was apparently referring to Adhikari's recent remarks.
"I don't want to make such remarks... but let me clarify. Yes, my father had property, though I have taken nothing from it," she said.
Dismissing allegations regarding restrictions on Hindu festivals, Banerjee countered, "Do not try to teach me about Hinduism... Just because an issue arose in one place, they used it to defame West Bengal and Hinduism!" Banerjee concluded by reaffirming her commitment to secularism, the development of all communities, and maintaining peace in the state.
"Religion is a personal matter. It is not a commodity to be traded, which the BJP is doing. You sell religion, we do not," she said.
Regarding the BJP's claims that its members were being silenced in the assembly, Banerjee responded, "BJP MLAs are afraid to face me, which is why they boycott the House whenever I speak." PTI PNT ACD