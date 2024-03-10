Mamata did not visit Sandeshkhali, PM protested atrocities: Suvendu

Kolkata, Mar 10 (PTI) Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi protested against atrocities on women at Sandeshkhali from all four rallies he addressed in West Bengal recently, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee did not find it necessary to visit the place.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar claimed that the people will ensure that the Trinamool Congress is defeated in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Claiming that the entire country is with the people of Sandeshkhali, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said, "Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi protested atrocities on the mothers and sisters of Sandeshkhali at all his public meetings in Krishnanagar, Arambagh, Barasat and Siliguri." Stating that Modi has saluted the struggle of the people of Sandeshkhali, Adhikari said that taking strength from the prime minister's exhortations, the state BJP took the challenge to hold this rally at Nazat in Sandeshkhali I block on Sunday.

It was on this same day that the Trinamool Congress held a mega rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, which was addressed by Mamata Banerjee and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

"It has been more than two months since the protests began, but Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has not found it necessary to visit Sandeshkhali," Adhikari said.

The BJP leader alleged that the party's local leaders were arrested on false charges and women protesters who raised their voice against atrocities were tormented by the TMC's local satraps at the river-bounded Sandeshkhali, which is situated about 100 kilometres from Kolkata.

Stating that the saffron party has stood by the protesters in Sandeshkhali, Adhikari claimed that the main accused Shajahan Sheikh started his "illegal activities" during CPI(M) rule in the state.

"Does the CPI(M) have any right to talk about his atrocities now? It is the BJP which took your battle from Sandeshkhali to Delhi," he said, addressing the rally at Dakshin Akratala village, situated within the Nazat police station precincts.

Protests by locals were mainly concentrated in the adjacent Sandeshkhali II block.

Stating that he and other party leadership, including BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, were repeatedly prevented from visiting Sandeshkhali, Adhikari said that they were finally able to visit the protests-hit place with orders of the Calcutta High Court.

The BJP leader demanded that all other persons who brought down atrocities on the people of Sandeshkhali have to be brought to book.

"There are several other places in West Bengal where people are suffering. The BJP will not rest till people get justice everywhere," the Nandigram MLA said.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said that the people will ensure that the TMC is defeated in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

He said that while the Centre is providing free food grains to the people across the country through public distribution system, the TMC leadership was claiming credit for it.

Accusing the TMC of corruption, Majumdar said "BJP is a party with a difference.".

Claiming that the BJP can bring new industries to Bengal, he said the saffron party will be able to root out corruption from the state. PTI AMR NN