Mamata Didi, we need action, not just words: Gujarat CM on issue of women's safety

Ahmedabad, Sep 6 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday targeted his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee over the rape and murder of a woman doctor in Kolkata, saying that action is needed on the issue of women's safety and not mere words.

Stating that safety is a fundamental human right and not a political issue, he said there is a need to act with urgency and without any excuses to ensure that women live without fear.

In a long post on X, Patel said, "Mamta Didi, we need action, not just words. The POCSO Act and other laws for women's safety are robust, but their impact depends on swift and fair action by local police. From investigation to conviction, timely justice is crucial," he said.

"Consider these cases: Surat's Pandesara POCSO case: Chargesheet filed in 10 days, rapist sentenced to death in 22 days. Puna police station case: Rapist sentenced to death in just 32 days," he further said in the post.

Not just in rape cases, but also in the murder of a 22-year-old daughter, Gujarat Police filed a chargesheet in 9 days, and justice was served within 75 days, with the murderer sentenced to death, Patel added.

Giving some more examples, he said, "Bhavnagar POCSO case: Chargesheet in 24 hours; justice served in 52 days. Stalking and harassment cases: Culprits punished with 5 years sentence." "Women's safety is a fundamental human right, not a political issue. We must act with urgency, transparency and collective responsibility. Let's ensure our mothers, daughters, and sisters live without fear. No more delays, no more excuses - only prompt action and accountability," he said in the post.

Addressing the media later, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said several stringent laws are available and if the administration is determined, it can help deliver quick justice.

"By taking prompt action, the Gujarat government has proved that those committing offence against women can be punished to set examples for others. The government and police have worked proactively to ensure speedy justice for the victims," he said.

"Laws like the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act and others are robust and stringent. They need to be used effectively to provide justice to people," he said.

The Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal has been facing flack following the rape and murder of a woman doctor at R G Kar hospital of Kolkata in August.

The incident has evoked a huge uproar across the country.

The Banerjee-led government recently passed a law with stringent punishment for rape convicts in the state assembly. PTI PD NP