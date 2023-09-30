Mamata directs officials to raise vigil to prevent dengue deaths

Kolkata, Sep 30 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday directed officials to raise vigil to prevent any more dengue deaths.

The CM, who is currently recuperating from a left knee injury that she sustained during her foreign trip to Spain and Dubai, held a review meeting over the dengue situation in the state.

She telephoned Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi and gave all officials attending the meeting requisite directions.

"Intermittent rainfall will continue for several more days. So, all districts, especially the coastal ones, must be careful. Work is being done against dengue but consistency must be maintained. I have a problem with my knee, so I can't go out but I am keeping a watch," Banerjee told the meeting.

Other than Dwivedi, all district magistrates, the commissioner of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), superintendents of police (SPs) and CMOHs of all the districts were present in the meeting.

Senior officials of the Irrigation and Waterways, Disaster Management, PHE, UD&MA, P&RD, PWD and Health departments were also present at the meeting.

She directed them to ensure that water was cleared from inundated areas on a war footing across all municipalities and panchayats.

More than 30 people have died in various districts of West Bengal this year due to dengue. PTI SCH ACD