Mamata disagrees with prediction of India becoming world's largest economy by 2060, draws BJP's ire

Kolkata/London, Mar 28 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, during her official visit to the United Kingdom, disagreed with a prediction that India would become the world's largest economy by 2060, drawing flak from the BJP, which accused her of tarnishing the nation's image on foreign soil.

Banerjee made the remarks during a conversation at Kellogg College, Oxford University, late on Thursday.

The interviewer mentioned that India had already overtaken the UK to become the fifth-largest economy and was projected to become the third-largest soon, with predictions indicating that the south Asian nation would top the global economic rankings by 2060.

In response, Banerjee said, "I will differ from that. There are so many things about which I should not speak here... internal and external affairs matters... I cannot disclose. I have some other opinions." She went on to explain, "Because every country is facing trouble after COVID-19, and with the turmoil going on in the world... if an economic war-like situation is underway in the world, how do we expect that we will gain? Let us hope for the gain, we can only hope. It is our dream to see my country our best. But it depends..." BJP leaders criticised the Trinmool Congress supremo's remarks, accusing her of tarnishing India's reputation on foreign soil.

Union minister and BJP's state unit president Sukanta Majumdar expressed his disapproval, calling her response an "insult" to the office she holds.

"India has surpassed the UK to become the world's fifth-largest economy, a moment of pride for every Indian! Yet, Mamata Banerjee is tarnishing India's reputation on foreign soil.

"Her anti-India rhetoric is not only shameful for every Indian but also an insult to the constitutional office she holds. It is evident that you have failed as a chief minister, but do you even hesitate to call yourself an Indian? Are you truly an Indian? @MamataOfficial. Disrespecting the nation on foreign soil is equivalent to openly opposing India," Majumdar wrote on X.

The BJP's IT Cell head, Amit Malviya, also criticised Banerjee's stance, sharing a video clip of her comments on X.

"West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has a problem with India becoming the world's largest economy. This is truly shameful. She is a disgrace to the constitutional office she holds. Who behaves like this on foreign soil?" Malviya wrote. PTI PNT ACD