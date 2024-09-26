Mamata disbands patient welfare panels in state-run hospitals, new bodies to be headed by principals

Kolkata, Sep 26 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday disbanded all patient welfare committees in state-run hospitals, and said their principals would head new panels along with representation of doctors, nurses and local councillors.

Describing her meeting with principals of state-run medical colleges and hospitals as "positive", Banerjee also said a mobile application would be prepared to address issues and complaints of healthcare personnel across the state.

"I have disbanded all the ‘Rogi Kalyan Samitis’. The principals will now become the chairmen of the new samitis. The Medical Super and Vice President (MSVP) will be one of the members, along with a representative each from the doctors’ fraternity or head of the departments (HoD), nurses as well as local councillors," she told reporters.

The CM held a meeting with the MSVPs and principals of state-run hospitals to review the security measures in medical establishments.

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, Home Secretary Nandini Chakraborty, Health Secretary N S Nigam, senior police officers and district magistrates were also present in the meeting.

"We have provided Rs 100 crore for additional washrooms, security, lights, CCTVs and purified water. I have asked the MSVPs not to leave it to the PWD (Public Works Department), but take up the responsibility themselves so that the project can be promptly completed," she said.

Former DGP Surajit Kar Purkayastha, who has been asked to conduct security audits of all medical colleges and hospitals, would also be in charge of preparing the mobile app, Banerjee said.

The principals have been asked to introduce a biometric system and keep a note of the details of those working in the medical establishments.

“Many of those who work as security guards, and people engaged for cleaning purposes are unknown. I have asked the principals of state-run hospitals to take photographs of those working there, along with details of biometric cards and addresses," she said.

Banerjee also said the measures cannot be implemented at the earliest, as these will have to be carried out with the “existing force” available.

The CM also said the 'Rattirer Sathi' programme will be introduced after necessary amendments as per instructions of the Supreme Court.

The top court had slammed the Mamata Banerjee government for its scheme to hire private security guards to protect women medical students, doctors and other healthcare staff in government hospitals under the ‘Rattirer Sathi’ scheme. PTI SCH RBT