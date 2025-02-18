Mamata dismisses allegations of faulty saline, emphasises strict protocols for medicine quality

Kolkata, Feb 18 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday dismissed allegations of substandard saline supply at Medinipur Medical College and Hospital, insisting that the 'Ringer's lactate' solution used there met all prescribed quality standards and that the state's government follows strict protocols to ensure the quality of medicines.

Addressing the assembly, Banerjee responded to concerns raised over the controversy surrounding the saline used in the hospital following the illness of five postpartum women, one of whom later died.

The women reportedly fell ill after being administered saline, and the incident sparked questions regarding the quality of the solution.

"Opposition leaders had asked about this. Even though they are not here, some of them are listening outside. Let them know. The Ringer's lactate solution used in Medinipur MCH in the batch was tested in the State Drug Control and Research Laboratory. According to those tests, there was no problem with its quality," Banerjee stated.

The chief minister further emphasised that the saline used in the hospital was of prescribed standards and that her government adhered to stringent protocols when procuring and supplying medicines to hospitals.

Banerjee explained that before any medicine, including saline solution, is sent to hospitals, samples from each batch are rigorously tested in two separate laboratories.

One of these labs is accredited by NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories).

"These are sent to hospitals only after the labs certify the samples. The hospitals accept the supply only after checking the certificate. Additionally, random samples are sent for quick checks to both the NABL-accredited lab and the State Drug Control and Research Laboratory," she said, adding only if both reports are satisfactory are the medicines used.

The controversy over the saline supply, particularly the 'Ringer's lactate' solution, triggered a debate about the quality of medical supplies and government oversight.

However, Banerjee assured that the quality of the saline delivered to Medinipur Medical College and Hospital was thoroughly checked and found to be of acceptable standards.

In her statement, Banerjee also highlighted that despite the controversy, the state government's strict protocols prevented any potential for the deliberate supply of substandard medicines to hospitals.

"Even if someone wants to conspire and send the wrong medicines, it is impossible," she said.

As for the women affected by the incident, two are still under treatment at Kolkata's SSKM Hospital. Banerjee mentioned that she recently visited the hospital to meet the patients and inquire about their condition.

The chief minister reaffirmed that the state government would continue to ensure the quality of medicines and medical supplies, emphasising that patient safety and adherence to quality standards were paramount. PTI PNT ACD