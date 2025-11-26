'Mamata expresses concern over restrictions on Jai Hind, Vande Mataram slogans in Parliament

Kolkata, Nov 26 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed concern over reports that MPs were allegedly being restricted from saying 'Jai Hind' and 'Vande Mataram' inside Parliament, and asked whether such measures were aimed at undermining the state's identity.

Banerjee said she had come across media reports claiming that the patriotic slogans were not being permitted in the House.

"I do not know whether this is true, and I will ask the MPs," Banerjee said after garlanding a statue of BR Ambedkar on Red Road here.

"Jai Hind and Vande Mataram cannot be said in Parliament. We must remember that Vande Mataram is our national song. Vande Mataram was used as a slogan by freedom fighters. How can it be forgotten? Do they want to destroy the identity of Bengal?" she asked.

Vande Mataram, written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in the 1870s, was officially adopted as the national song of India in 1950. The poem first appeared in the 1882 Bengali novel 'Anandamath'.

In 1907, Zain-ul Abideen Hasan coined the term "Jai Hind", which was adopted as a slogan of the Indian National Army in the 1940s at the suggestion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. After India's independence, it emerged as a national slogan.

Both Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose hailed from Bengal.

Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, stressed that West Bengal is an integral part of the country and has always fought for democracy.

She said, "We cannot say Jai Hind and Vande Mataram, and is it acceptable when they disrespect Raja Rammohan Roy? You are disrespecting our land. A leader is one who understands and respects people." She was apparently referring to Madhya Pradesh minister and BJP leader Inder Singh Parmar's recent comment that social reformer Raja Ram Mohan Roy of Bengal was an "agent of the British" who started a "vicious cycle of religious conversion". After facing outrage for the remark, the state's higher education minister later issued an apology.

In 2024, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat reminded members not to use slogans like 'Vande Mataram' and 'Jai Hind' inside or outside the House to maintain decorum, citing them as a breach of parliamentary etiquette. The advisory, mentioned in the 'Handbook for Members of Rajya Sabha', was issued ahead of the commencement of a parliamentary session in 2024. PTI SCH MNB NN