Mamata expresses grief over deaths in Mumbai hoarding collapse

Kolkata, May 13 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed grief over the death of several people due to the fall of a massive billboard in a dust storm in Mumbai.

She extended her condolences to the next of kin of the deceased in the accident.

"Sad to know that several people have died and many more trapped and injured in a massive billboard accident in Mumbai today evening, when the hoarding fell in a dust storm," Banerjee said on X.

"My sincere condolences to the next of kin of the dead, and solidarity to the struggling survivors," she added.

The 100-foot tall billboard, which was illegal according to civic officials, uprooted and fell on a petrol pump at the Cheddanagar Junction in Ghatkopar, killing eight people and injuring 70 others.

The unseasonal rain and dust storms led to the suspension of flight operations at Mumbai airport for an hour in the evening due to low visibility, services of local trains were delayed while traffic snarls were seen in several areas. PTI SCH BDC