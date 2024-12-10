Mamata expresses grief over demise of ex-Karnataka CM SM Krishna

Kolkata, Dec 10 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of former Karnataka chief minister SM Krishna and extended her condolences to his family members and friends.

Advertisment

Banerjee remembered Krishna, who also served as the external affairs minister, saying he was "known for his significant contributions to the state and the national polity”.

She also acknowledged that Krishna’s reforms and achievements earned him wide acclaim.

“Saddened by the demise of S M Krishna, senior public leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka. He served as our External Affairs Minister, too,” Banerjee posted on X.

Advertisment

“He was known for his significant contributions to the state and the national polity. His reforms and achievements brought him wide acclaim. I convey my condolences to his family, friends, and all admirers,” she added.

Krishna died at his Bengaluru residence on Tuesday morning.

The 92-year-old veteran politician had been ailing for some time.

Advertisment

He was the 16th chief minister of Karnataka, serving from October 11, 1999, to May 28, 2004. PTI SCH BDC