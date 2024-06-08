Mamata expresses grief over demise of Ramoji Rao

Kolkata, Jun 8 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of media baron Ramoji Rao, the founder of Eenadu Group and Ramoji Film City.

Banerjee extended her condolences to Rao's family members, friends and innumerable followers and remembered her personal interactions with Rao.

The Bengal CM also recollected her visit to the Ramoji Rao studio on his invitation.

"Saddened to know about the demise of media leader Ramoji Rao. Founder head of the Eenadu group, ETV network and a large film city, he was a torchbearer of specifically Telugu and generally the entire regional cultural-communication world," Banerjee posted on X.

"I knew him well, and have personal reminiscences about him: he once invited me to his studio which I visited alongwith him and a state leader, and I still remember that occasion fondly.

"I convey my sincere condolences to his family, friends and countless followers," she added.

Rao, who was 88, died this morning in Hyderabad. PTI SCH RG