Mamata expresses grief over Yechury's death, extends condolences to family, friends

Kolkata, Sep 12 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed grief over the death of veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, calling it a loss to Indian politics.

She extended her condolences to Yechury's family, friends and party colleagues.

"Sad to know that Sri Sitaram Yechury has passed away. I knew the veteran parliamentarian that he was and his demise will be a loss for national politics. I express my condolences to his family, friends and colleagues," Banerjee posted on X.

Veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury died at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Thursday following prolonged illness, hospital and party sources said.

He was 72.

Yechury had been in a critical condition for the last few days and was on respiratory support.

The veteran leader died at 3.05 pm, sources said.

CPI(M) had earlier said that he was being treated for an acute respiratory tract infection at the ICU in AIIMS, Delhi.

Yechury was admitted to the hospital on August 19 for treatment of a pneumonia-like chest infection. PTI SCH ACD