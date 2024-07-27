Mamata extending red carpet welcome to Bangladeshis and Rohingyas: Giriraj

Jodhpur, Jul 27 (PTI) Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleging she is extending a red carpet welcome to Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, and "wants to create a new nation".

Singh, who is in Jodhpur on a two-day visit during which he interacted with textiles, handloom and handicraft business people, also expressed concerns over India's population explosion and advocated for a population control law.

When asked about Banerjee's recent comments about giving shelter to the citizens of Bangladesh, which has been rocked by deadly anti-quota protests, he said, "Although Mamata is a chief minister, she wants to create a new nation." Bengal has in a way has become a gateway for Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, he claimed.

"She is giving a red carpet welcome to Bangladeshis and Rohingyas. It has become difficult for Hindus to live there (West Bengal), to the extent that businessmen are also fleeing from there," he told reporters.

He said Banerjee is "an expert in political maneuvering" and she showcases this skill wherever she goes.

When asked about the country's growing population, the BJP leader said there should be a debate on this issue -- from the streets to Parliament.

"Our country has become the world's most populous. India now has 20 per cent of the world population. We only have four per cent of the land and 2.5 per cent of the water. Now, there should be a law on this (population control)," said the minister.

Later in the evening, he interacted with the industrialists on the problems the industry has been facing. PTI COR TIR TIR