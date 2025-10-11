Mamata extends birthday greetings to Amitabh Bachchan, recalls her association with actor

Kolkata, Oct 11 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday extended birthday greetings to legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and recalled their decades-long association since their debut in Parliament in 1984.

"Wishing the legendary Amitabh Bachchan Ji a very happy birthday! May you be blessed with continued good health, happiness, and many more inspirational years for us all," Banerjee wrote on X.

She fondly recalled her personal bond with the actor, stating, "I cherish the affectionate relationship I share with Amitabh ji since 1984 when we both became first-time members of the Indian Parliament." The Bengal CM also highlighted Bachchan's enduring association with the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF), where he and his wife Jaya Bachchan have been frequent guests.

"It is our honour that he and Jaya Ji have enriched us many times by their graceful presence in the Kolkata International Film Festival. They are members of our Festival Parivar," Banerjee said.

Concluding her message, the Trinamool Congress chief wished the actor "Many Happy Returns of the Day, Amitabh ji!" Amitabh Bachchan, one of Indian cinema's most celebrated icons, turned 83 on Saturday. PTI SCH BDC