Mamata extends Karam Parab greetings to people of tribal community

Kolkata, Sept 3 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday greeted the people of the tribal community on Karam Parab.

Banerjee said her government had first introduced a sectional holiday on Karam Parab, which was later elevated to a state holiday.

She also pointed out that November 15, the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, is observed as a state holiday, along with the birthdays of Pandit Raghunath Murmu and Hul Diwas.

"These decisions reflect our unwavering respect towards the tribal community," she said in a post on X. PTI BSM SOM