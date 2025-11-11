Mamata flags off 110 'mobile medical units' to cater to patients in

Kolkata, Nov 11 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday flagged off 110 'mobile medical units', which would cater to patients in remote rural areas of the state.

Banerjee, who is also the state’s health minister, launched the units at a programme organised by the health department at the ‘Swasthya Bhawan’, after returning from a north Bengal visit.

“A total of 210 mobile medical units have been readied. Today, I’m flagging off 110. These units have facilities for blood test, chest X-ray apart from 35 other clinical examinations. There are over 29 equipment inside these units. This is like ‘duare swasthya’ (healthcare services at doorstep),” the CM said.

Banerjee said around Rs 84 crore was spent for the initiative, which was sourced from the Rajya Sabha Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund.

“An amount of Rs 60 crore was spent from the Rajya Sabha MPLAD fund, while the rest was borne by the state,” the chief minister said. PTI SCH RBT