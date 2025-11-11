Mamata flags off 110 'mobile medical units' to cater to patients in remote corners of Bengal

Kolkata, Nov 11 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday flagged off 110 'mobile medical units', which would cater to patients in remote rural areas of the state.

Banerjee, who is also the state’s health minister, launched the units at a programme organised by the health department at the ‘Swasthya Bhawan’, after returning from a north Bengal visit.

Describing it as a milestone in the state’s efforts to expand medical access, she said the move reflects her government’s commitment to ensuring that 'Maa, Mati, Manush' receive quality healthcare regardless of geographical or socio-economic barriers.

“A total of 210 mobile medical units have been readied. Today, I’m flagging off 110. These units have facilities for blood test, chest X-ray apart from 35 other clinical examinations free of cost. There are over 29 equipment inside these units. This is like ‘duare swasthya’ (healthcare services at doorstep),” the CM said.

Each MMU functions as a self-sufficient health clinic on the wheels, staffed with doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and technicians, she said.

"These vehicles are designed to reach the most remote corners of the state, including hilly terrains, tribal areas, and backward regions, offering maternal and child care, general consultations, and a wide range of diagnostic tests," Banerjee said.

Several MMUs deployed in regions like the Sundarbans will also have ultrasonography machines to provide prenatal care and other diagnostic services, she said.

The West Bengal government has spent Rs 84 crore on procuring these vehicles, with around Rs 2.5 crore per month required for operational expenses, the chief minister said.

Of the total cost, Rs 60 crore has been sourced from the Rajya Sabha Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) Fund, with the rest covered by the state government.

“This initiative marks a new chapter in Bengal’s healthcare journey. Over the past 14 years, our government has undertaken a massive transformation of the healthcare sector across the state,” she asserted.

"Both the infant and maternal mortality rates have seen significant reduction compared to earlier years, reflecting the government’s sustained focus on maternal and child health," Banerjee said.

The state’s health budget allocation has also increased nearly six-fold in the past 14 years. From Rs 3,584 crore in 2010-11 during the Left Front regime, the allocation has risen to Rs 21,355 crore in 2025-26, she said. PTI SCH RBT