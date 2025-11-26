Mamata flags reports of restrictions on ‘Jai Hind’, ‘Vande Mataram’ slogans in parliament

Kolkata/New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed concern over reports that MPs were allegedly being restricted from saying ‘Jai Hind’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ inside parliament, asking whether such measures were aimed at undermining the state's identity.

Banerjee said she had come across media reports claiming that the patriotic slogans were not being permitted in the House.

"I do not know whether this is true, and I will ask the MPs," Banerjee said after garlanding a statue of B R Ambedkar on the Red Road here.

"'Jai Hind’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ cannot be said in parliament. We must remember that ‘Vande Mataram’ is our national song. All our slogans are ‘Vande Mataram’. It was used by freedom fighters. How can it be forgotten? Do they want to destroy the identity of Bengal?" she said.

On November 24, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat reminded members not to use slogans like 'Vande Mataram' and 'Jai Hind' inside or outside the House to maintain decorum, citing them as a breach of parliamentary etiquette.

The advisory, mentioned in the 'Handbook for Members of Rajya Sabha', was issued ahead of the commencement of a parliamentary session beginning December 1.

"The decorum and the seriousness of the proceedings of the House require that there should be no 'Thanks', 'Thank You', 'Jai Hind', 'Vande Mataram' or any other slogans raised in the House," the Rajya Sabha notification said, while reminding MPs to observe the parliamentary customs and conventions.

Sources in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said that this is not the first time such an instruction has been issued. A similar circular was released during the UPA-led government in November 2005, also emphasising that raising slogans like 'Jai Hind' and 'Vande Mataram' was inconsistent with parliamentary customs and etiquette.

Banerjee stressed that Bengal "is an integral part of the country and has always fought for democracy".

"Bangla (Bengal) is not outside India. It is very much part and parcel of India. And we are proud to say that Bengal always fights for democracy, secularism, unity, and diversity of our country," she said.

Vande Mataram, written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in the 1870s, was officially adopted as the national song of India in 1950. The poem first appeared in the 1882 Bengali novel 'Anandmath'.

In 1907, Zain-ul Abideen Hasan coined the term "Jai Hind", which was adopted as a slogan of the Indian National Army in the 1940s at the suggestion of Subhas Chandra Bose. After India's independence, it emerged as a national slogan. PTI SCH MNB SKC RHL