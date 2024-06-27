Mamata Banerjee gives one month to hawkers to clear 'encroachment'

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday gave a month’s time to hawkers to clear footpaths and stretches of roads they have “encroached”, and constituted a panel to conduct a survey regarding the issue.

Banerjee’s statement came amid the ongoing eviction of “encroachers”, including hawkers from various parts of the state.

The CM also made it clear that hawkers' eviction was not the goal of her government, and she is keen to resolve the matter before Durga Puja, the state's biggest festival.

Banerjee, during a review meeting over the issue of encroachment, formed a committee to conduct a survey in this regard and submit a report within 15 days.

She said the state government would identify “hawking zones”, erect buildings to accommodate them and godowns for keeping their wares, as well as issue identity cards.

"I have no right to take away anyone's source of income or render anyone unemployed. Millions run their family through hawking. There will be no eviction for one month. During this period, the hawkers have to clear footpaths," the Trinamool Congress supremo said.

"We will conduct a survey. The government will consider where legal hawkers can be accommodated. But, roads cannot be occupied. If new hawkers are found (encroaching footpaths), they will be arrested," she asserted.

Senior ministers, bureaucrats and police officers, mayors of all corporations, and chairmen of municipalities were present in the meeting.

Banerjee said political leaders and policemen were also responsible for the streets getting occupied.

"The councilors should have kept a watch on this from the start. But they don't even see it. If you help a new hawker (to encroach), you will be arrested. The leaders of an area first take money (from hawkers) and allow them to sit and start doing business. And, afterwards they bulldoze them... This cannot be allowed," she said.

She also asked Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and other officials concerned to carry out a survey in the Hatibagan and Grand Hotel arcade.

"What is the use of blaming the hawkers? It's our fault. Why are we not making a building in the New Market area? The hawkers will be shifted there,'' Banerjee stated.

Established during the British rule, New Market, which was earlier known as Hogg Market, is a shopping complex in Esplanade region in the heart of Kolkata. The area is crowded with hawkers.

The CM also said several illegal parking lots had come up in and around Kolkata, and ordered their immediate demolition.

She accused the BJP of operating several such parking lots.

Banerjee suggested constructing parking zones, similar to the parkomat ‘Somponnyo' in the southern part of the city.

Raking up the issue of land-grabbing, the TMC chief alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) “illegally constructed” a three-storied building in Asansol by filling up a pond.

"The other day Malay (state law minister Malay Ghatak) was telling me that a political party built a three-storied house in Asansol by filling up a pond. But why has it not been demolished? I am told the house is the office of the RSS?" Banerjee said.

The chief minister also expressed displeasure over buildings in Siliguri being painted in red and saffron colours.

“Even the Metro stations (in Kolkata) have been painted saffron. Why? I don’t use my party’s colours. We have the state colour of sky blue and white...” she said.