Mamata govt didn't record Waqf Act objections, failed to upload docs before deadline, claims Suvendu

Kolkata, Dec 10 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of "double speak", alleging that despite her opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, representatives of her government did not record any objections or disagreements in the stakeholder meetings convened by the Centre.

In two of the four meetings held in Lucknow and Delhi, senior West Bengal bureaucrats were present, yet they remained silent, the BJP leader alleged, adding that after their return, Banerjee has been spreading "misleading messages" in the name of protecting religious properties.

"This exposes the state government's double standards and political hypocrisy," said Adhikari, leader of the opposition in the state assembly.

Speaking on December 3 at a public meeting in Malda, a district with strong Muslim presence, Banerjee defended her government's position on the Centre's Waqf (Amendment) Act, saying the law was "made by the BJP", and that her government "will not allow anyone to touch" Waqf properties in the state.

Banerjee's assurances came in the wake of state-issued directions to upload details of 82,000 Waqf properties on the Central portal by the December 6 deadline, a decision which attracted criticism from several minority groups and organisations.

"Some are fighting on the basis of religion. The Waqf property law has been made by the BJP. We resisted it in the state assembly and filed a case in the Supreme Court, which is ongoing. As long as we are here, we will not let anyone touch them. Whoever it may be, I will not allow anyone to touch religious places. I do not do communal politics," Banerjee had said.

Adhikari, however, claimed that despite the Centre's repeated communications to the state over registration of Waqf properties on the 'UMEED' (WAMSI) portal, the state government "failed to take effective action" as a result of which many documents could not be uploaded before the deadline.

"Because of this lapse, several properties will now face legal complications," he remarked and added, "While the entire country completed the registration swiftly, West Bengal lagged behind for political reasons, and the direct consequences will be borne by the Muslim community." Holding the chief minister "responsible" for the emerging crisis with regard to Bengal's unregistered Waqf properties, Adhikari accused the state of "deceiving people for political gain".

"Having come to power with the votes of the Muslim community, the chief minister has today placed that very community in jeopardy," he said.

In April this year, widespread communal violence broke out in Bengal's Murshidabad district following protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act which quickly escalated into loot, arson, vandalising of private and government properties, deaths of at least three people and injuries to many more. PTI SMY NN