Mamata hails candidates of Bengal who cleared UPSC exams

Kolkata, Apr 22 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday congratulated the candidates from the state, who have cracked the 2024 UPSC civil services examination.
She said at least five successful candidates were trained at the study centre operated by the state government.
"Congratulations and best wishes to the candidates who have achieved brilliant results in the UPSC civil services examinations, 2024 from West Bengal, after getting coaching assistance from our Satyendra Nath Tagore Civil Services Study Centre. The results have just been published," Banerjee said in post on X.
She mentioned that candidates like Meghna Chakrabarty (79), Sahars Kumar (153), Paramita Malakar (477), Rajdeep Ghosh (789) and Praveen Kumar (837) were trained at the government coaching centre.
They "have brought laurels for us by getting impressive ranks as mentioned in the brackets. They are likely to enter now IAS/ IPS/ other top services. There are others also from West Bengal who have succeeded in cracking the all-India examinations and should similarly get into apex services now," she said. PTI SCH NN