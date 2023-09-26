Mamata hails Indian equestrian team for winning gold at Asian Games

Kolkata, Sep 26 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said she was extremely proud over the Indian equestrian team clinching gold at the ongoing 19th Asian Games in China.

The last time the sport of equestrian contributed to India's Asian Games tally was in 1986 when the country won a dressage bronze.

"India's incredible medal haul in the ongoing 19th Asian Games at Hangzhou (China) continues and stands at 14 medals in 3 days! Extremely proud of the Indian team of Anush Agarwalla, Hriday Vipul Chheda & Divyakriti Singh for winning the historic gold medal in the team Dressage event. This is the First Gold in Equestrian in the last 40 years," Banerjee posted on X.

She also congratulated Neha Thakur for winning a silver in the girl’s dinghy ILCA 4 event in sailing.

The Bengal CM applauded Eabad Ali, too, for securing bronze in the men’s windsurfer RS:X event.

"Wish you all the very best for your tremendous success," she added. PTI SCH RBT