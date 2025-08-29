Mamata hails SC directives on migrant workers, says it has created 'ray of hope'

Kolkata, Aug 29 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court's directives and observations on a public interest litigation concerning migrant workers from the state, saying the order has instilled hope among countless vulnerable labourers stranded across the country.

"The Hon'ble Supreme Court today issued landmark directives and observations regarding migrant workers from Bengal in a public interest litigation. Recognizing Bengal's historic role as a border state, the highest court of the country has today acknowledged how, generation after generation, Bengal has served as a refuge, a source of hope, and a sanctuary of culture. The Hon'ble Supreme Court has directed the Hon'ble High Court of the state to hear the petition of migrant workers on a priority basis," she posted on X.

The chief minister, who for the last two months has accused the BJP of unleashing "linguistic terror" against Bengali-speaking migrants, said the court's observations has created a major source of hope.

"Today, a major source of hope has been created for the stranded vulnerable migrant workers. This highest recognition regarding Bengal's unique position will instill hope in countless Bengali-speaking migrant workers," she said.

"Families who have been toiling and sacrificing in various parts of our country are now seeing a ray of hope. I stand firmly by the side of my migrant worker brothers and sisters. We have full faith in the judiciary. We are confident that every worker from Bengal will receive respect, dignity, and constitutional justice from them," Banerjee posted on X.

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre whether it wanted to build a border wall like in the US to prevent illegal immigrants from entering the country.

The top court outlined the "same legacy of cultural and linguistic heritage" shared by Bengali and Punjabi speaking Indians with the neighbouring countries and speaking the same language but divided by borders.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant, Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi went on to ask Centre to apprise it about the standard operating procedures (SOP) adopted by the governments in deporting illegal migrants, especially to Bangladesh.

Banerjee's remark comes against the backdrop of TMC's protests over alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking migrants in BJP-ruled states such as Assam, Odisha, Delhi, Maharashtra and Gujarat. Banerjee and her party have alleged that these migrants were being branded "illegal Bangladeshis" and targeted for detentions and linguistic profiling. PTI PNT MNB