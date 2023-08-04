Advertisment
Mamata hails SC order staying Rahul Gandhi's conviction in Modi surname case

NewsDrum Desk
04 Aug 2023 1 Minutes read
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File image)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday hailed the Supreme Court order staying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a 2019 defamation case over his Modi surname remark, paving the way for the revival of his Lok Sabha membership.

"I am happy with the news about the MP-ship of @RahulGandhi. This will further strengthen the resolve of the INDIA alliance to unitedly fight for our motherland and win. A victory of the judiciary!" Banerjee tweeted.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra retweeted her party leader’s comments, adding: “The arc of the moral universe is long but it bends towards justice. United INDIA @RahulGandhi”.

The Lok Sabha speaker can now revive his membership on his own or Gandhi, armed with the apex court order, seek restoration of his status as an MP.

