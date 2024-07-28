Mamata hails shooter Manu Bhaker for winning bronze at Paris Olympics

Kolkata, Jul 28 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday hailed shooter Manu Bhaker for winning the country's first medal at the Paris Olympics.

Bhaker won bronze in the 10 m air pistol event to open India's medal account at the Paris Games.

Banerjee said Bhaker's success was a "testament to her hard work and dedication".

"Congratulations to @realmanubhaker on winning India’s first medal at #ParisOlympics2024! Her incredible achievement as the first Indian woman shooter to claim an Olympic medal is a testament to her hard work and dedication. Proud moment for our nation!" the CM posted on X.

Bhaker ended India's 12-year wait for a shooting medal in the Olympics by becoming the first markswoman from the country to finish on the podium with a bronze in the 10m air pistol event of the Paris Games on Sunday. PTI SCH BDC