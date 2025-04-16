'Yogi biggest Bhogi': Mamata hits back at UP CM over Waqf violence remark

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday hit back at her Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath, calling him the "biggest Bhogi" (a materialistic person), in response to his criticism of the recent violence in Murshidabad during protests against the Waqf Amendment Act.

Addressing a gathering of Imams and religious leaders at the Netaji Indoor Stadium here, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo accused Adityanath of trying to divert attention from issues in his own state and criticised his handling of law and order, particularly during religious events..

"Yogi is saying big things. He is the biggest 'Bhogi'. How many people died in the Mahakumbh stampede? Did he publish the correct figures of how many people died? So many are killed in police encounters in Uttar Pradesh. He doesn't even allow peaceful rallies. In Bengal, people enjoy freedom," Banerjee said.

Her comments came a day after the UP CM said "Bengal is burning" and accused Banerjee of maintaining silence over the violence, even referring to the protesters as "messengers of peace."

Adityanath also said, "Laton ke bhoot baaton se kahan manne wale hain (Those who only respond to thrashing don't understand words)," implying that strict action is the only way to handle rioters.

Hitting back, Banerjee questioned Adityanath's moral authority to speak on law and order and accused him of hiding behind a facade of spirituality.