Mamata holding sit-in in Kolkata to shield infiltrators: Union minister Giriraj Singh

Kolkata, Mar 6 (PTI) Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of holding a sit-in in the heart of the city to protect infiltrators belonging to the minority community.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme, Singh alleged that the Trinamool Congress government would soon be voted out of power and warned "partisan state government officials and lumpens sheltered by the TMC" to mend their ways or face consequences.

"Banerjee is only interested in saving the infiltrators belonging to the Muslim community, which constitutes the bulk of her vote bank. She should be ashamed that she is holding a sit-in protest in Esplanade area to save infiltrators, with whose help she managed to win the previous elections. But not any more," the senior BJP leader said.

He claimed that the Rs 15 lakh-crore central grant given to the state had been gobbled up by TMC functionaries, "who have built palatial homes and changed from cycle to luxury four wheelers in 15 years." "From 25 per cent earlier, the industrial growth has come down to three per cent as the children born in the state over the past 15 years have a burden of Rs 80,000 crore on their heads," he alleged.

Singh, the Union Textiles Minister, said both the CPI(M) and the TMC had encouraged "goondaism" in the state.

"Muscle flexing and intimidation by the TMC will not succeed anymore as the BJP will counter such strong-arm tactics," he said.

Singh later flagged-off BJP's Parivartan Yatra at Narayangarh in Paschim Medinipur district.

The rally, consisting of flower-decked trucks draped in saffron colours, was among the nine 'Parivartan Yatra' being taken out by the BJP across Bengal from March 1 to 10 as part of a mass outreach programme ahead of the Assembly polls. PTI SUS MNB