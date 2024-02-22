Mamata holds meeting with tribal welfare boards, directs officials to quickly solve grievances

Kolkata, Feb 22 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday directed her officers to ensure that the benefits of various social welfare schemes reach the people from the tribal community in the state, an official said.

During a meeting with representatives of different welfare boards for the development of the SC, ST and Other Backward Classes, Banerjee enquired about their problems and demands and accordingly gave instructions to her officers, he said.

These boards were created by the chief minister.

"The CM ordered better delivery of the benefits of various government projects to them. She also asked the board members to directly reach out to her in case the district administration misbehaves, or shows indifference in solving their problems," the official said.

She would then try to resolve the matter through the state administration, he added. PTI SCH NN