Mamata holds road show in Dum Dum LS seat

Kolkata, May 28 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday held a roadshow in support of Trinamool Congress candidate Saugata Roy in Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency near here.

The TMC supremo walked from Birati Banik More to Airport gate number two on Jessore Road, a distance of nearly four kilometres, along with party leaders and workers.

The roadshow in Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency was held in support of the TMC's veteran leader and candidate Saugata Roy, who is seeking a fourth consecutive term from the seat.

Apart from Roy, TMC ministers Sujit Bose and Chandrima Bhattacharya accompanied Banerjee in the road show. PTI AMR NN